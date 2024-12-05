Edinburgh hotel with 'lively' bar, restaurant and beer garden up for sale at £1.2m
Christie & Co has been instructed to market The Hampton, which offers six en-suite letting bedrooms, a lively bar, and a restaurant, as well as a beer garden and a large car park fitted with EV chargers.
Located in a prominent position on Corstorphine Road, directly opposite Murrayfield Stadium, The Hampton is a popular choice for locals and visitors, offering a warm and welcoming atmosphere which attracts pub-goers on rugby match days, tourists visiting the city, and music fans before and after gigs at the nearby stadium.
Simon Watson, from Christie & Co, said: “We are delighted to bring The Hampton to the market. This is a rare and excellent opportunity to acquire a long-established business in the heart of Murrayfield, one of the most sought-after areas in Edinburgh. It will suit a wide variety of buyers, with a well-established food and beverage operation and letting rooms, or scope to convert to residential.”
The Hampton is on the market for offers over £1,200,000. The business remains open and trading as normal.
For more information, visit www.christie.com/524505