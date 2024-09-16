Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Edinburgh wine bar has been named amongst the best eateries in the UK - and is the only Scottish venue to feature.

It comes as foodies guide Olive published its selection of 'dream drop-ins & casual classics'.

Introducing the list, the magazine said: "Whether you’re looking to book a table for a special occasion or want to plan ahead for something to look forward to later in the year, the following restaurants offer the last word in food thrills and luxury.

"These are meals you’ll remember for years."

Smith & Gertrude, which has branches at Hamilton Place in Stockbridge and Portobello High Street, was praised for being a hangout you can rely on for a last-minute lift.

Describing the food on offer, Olive said: “An expertly assembled choice of cheeses, charcuterie and exciting wines. Awesome grilled cheese sandwiches, too.”

In a previous review of Smith & Gertrude's Stockbridge eaterie, Olive said it was “one of those local neighbourhood places that you can pop into for a quick glass of wine on the way home from work, a coffee and doughnut on a Saturday morning, or for a sourdough cheese toastie on a Sunday. In other words, you’ll never want to leave.”

Other UK restaurants that feature on the list include The Jane Eyre in Manchester, Eat Your Greens in Leeds, Noble Rot in London and the Long Friday in Newcastle.