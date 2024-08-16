Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new cafe selling Cuban sandwiches, empanadas and rice bowls has opened in Edinburgh – and it's already going down a storm with locals.

Located in the heart of Portobello High Street, Mamacita’s opened its doors for the first time on Thursday, August 15.

The Cuban-American sandwich shop is run by young couple Rhiannon Martinez, 32, Callum Fletcher, 29, who first met while working in hospitality in the Netherlands. The pair, who share a love for the Cuban food scene that has taken off in Rhiannon’s native Miami, realised their dream of opening their own business after inheriting money from Callum’s late father after he died suddenly from cancer.

As well as serving the classic Cuban Mojo sandwich of pork, ham, pickles, Swiss cheese and mustard, Mamacita’s also sells some lesser-known sarnies with the likes of chicken and steak, as well as some vegan and vegetarian offerings. One sandwich that's sure to be a big hit is the Frita Cubana. Described as “the original Cuban burger”, it includes spiced pork smash burger with shoestring fries, guava ketchup, avocado and Swiss cheese. It's also available in veggie.

With such delicious offerings on the menu, it's no surprise that Mamacita’s is already proving to be a big hit. “We opened at lunchtime on Thursday, and we've already had some really positive feedback from Portobello locals. It's really great to see that the community has embraced us. We offer something a little bit different, and we're excited to see the business grow from here.”

Rhiannon added: “The first day was incredible. The community is amazing and supportive and we’re so happy to receive so much support!”

One local who popped in on the opening day took to Mamacita’s instagram page to praise the food, saying: “Loved my lunch today. Will definitely be back to try the rest of the menu.”

Another satisfied customer wrote: “Absolutely delicious food. Lovely to meet you. We tried the Cuban and Vaca Frita today - highly recommended!”

A third person gushed: “Was in at lunchtime and have to say it was insanely good! Congrats on the opening!”