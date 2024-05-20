‘Amazing’ Edinburgh sandwich bar and coffee shop up for sale after 10 years in city centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Popular Edinburgh city centre takeaway goes up for sale after a decade

A prominent Edinburgh sandwich shop with excellent reviews has been listed for sale.

Wee Bite, on St Mary's Street, just off the Royal Mile, was recently put on the market with agency Central Business Sales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The listing, available on Zoopla.co.uk, is likely to attract investors as the business has an excellent reputation and a very high level of repeat customers on a daily basis.

Wee Bite on St Mary's Street in Edinburgh has been put up for sale.

It’s popular with customers too – as one described in a Google Review: “Best value breakfast anywhere in Edinburgh and amazing quality with plenty of options and deals. Very friendly service too!”

Another satisfied customer wrote online: Excellent cafe! Better than the posh and trendy over priced places across the road and coffee just as good.”

The advert says: “Central Business Sales is delighted to offer to the market a well established city centre sandwich bar and coffee shop. The owner set up the business 10 years ago and has built up an excellent reputation and has a very high level of repeat customers on a daily basis. It also benefits from a large amount of tourist trade with the High Street, Edinburgh Castle and the Royal Mile, and the new local council offices just yards from the business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Due to the highly sought after location there is large potential to expand the opening hours into the evening with the many events that are organised throughout the year with the Edinburgh Festival being the busiest time bringing millions of tourist into the area.”