‘Amazing’ Edinburgh sandwich bar and coffee shop up for sale after 10 years in city centre
A prominent Edinburgh sandwich shop with excellent reviews has been listed for sale.
Wee Bite, on St Mary's Street, just off the Royal Mile, was recently put on the market with agency Central Business Sales.
The listing, available on Zoopla.co.uk, is likely to attract investors as the business has an excellent reputation and a very high level of repeat customers on a daily basis.
It’s popular with customers too – as one described in a Google Review: “Best value breakfast anywhere in Edinburgh and amazing quality with plenty of options and deals. Very friendly service too!”
Another satisfied customer wrote online: Excellent cafe! Better than the posh and trendy over priced places across the road and coffee just as good.”
The advert says: “Central Business Sales is delighted to offer to the market a well established city centre sandwich bar and coffee shop. The owner set up the business 10 years ago and has built up an excellent reputation and has a very high level of repeat customers on a daily basis. It also benefits from a large amount of tourist trade with the High Street, Edinburgh Castle and the Royal Mile, and the new local council offices just yards from the business.
“Due to the highly sought after location there is large potential to expand the opening hours into the evening with the many events that are organised throughout the year with the Edinburgh Festival being the busiest time bringing millions of tourist into the area.”
The business is being offered on a leasehold basis with a new extended lease available. The rent is £11,500 per annum and the business benefits from 100% small business rates relief.
