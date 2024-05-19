4-star rated Edinburgh chippy known for ‘fantastic’ pizzas, fish and chips and kebabs goes up for sale

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The busy takeaway in the Inch area of Edinburgh has gone up for sale

A popular Edinburgh chippy boasting a four-star rating on Google has gone up for sale.

Tino's Jolly Fry, at Moredunvale Road, near The Inch, is a busy takeaway that has over 100 positive reviews, with one customer describing the food as ‘fantastic’.

Now, the owners have listed the business for sale with an advertisement being available on RightBiz.

Tino's Jolly Fry, at Moredunvale Road in Edinburgh, is advertised for sale on RightBiz. Photo: Tino's Jolly Fry/ Facebook

A leasehold price of £80,000 is being asked for the venue alongside a rent of £30,420.

The advert on RightBiz reads: “A well-established takeaway shop centrally located in Inch, Edinburgh is now up for sale. The business boasts a high turnover and is fully furnished, ready for immediate operation.

“The asking price for the leasehold is £80,000, inclusive of all current stocks. This esteemed business is currently recording an impressive annual turnover. The owner is willing to negotiate the price to the nearest offer, presenting an excellent opportunity for prospective owners/operators.

