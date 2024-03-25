Beloved Edinburgh restaurant featured on BBC ‘Britain's Top Takeaways’ announces sad closure

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ikigai, a ramen eatery on West Crosscauseway in Newington, shared the sad news on social media. But they also hinted they could soon be back with a new venture.

In a post on Facebook, the owners wrote: “Attention Edinburgh Ikigai lovers! We’re sad to say we’re closing down our first ever Ikigai ramen located at west crosscauseway.

Ikigai, a ramen eaterie on West Crosscauseway in Edinburgh, has announced its closure. Photo: Ikigai / Facebook

“We want to thank our loyal customers for all your continued support and dedication to us and hope you join us on the next part of our journey! See you soon!