Beloved Edinburgh restaurant featured on BBC ‘Britain's Top Takeaways’ announces sad closure
A popular Edinburgh restaurant which once featured on BBC show ‘Britain's Top Takeaways’ has announced its closure.
Ikigai, a ramen eatery on West Crosscauseway in Newington, shared the sad news on social media. But they also hinted they could soon be back with a new venture.
In a post on Facebook, the owners wrote: “Attention Edinburgh Ikigai lovers! We’re sad to say we’re closing down our first ever Ikigai ramen located at west crosscauseway.
“We want to thank our loyal customers for all your continued support and dedication to us and hope you join us on the next part of our journey! See you soon!
Ikigai were invited to take part in BBC2 series Britain's Top Takeaways in 2022. In what was billed as the 'ultimate fry-off’, they went head-to-head with Glasgow-based Ramen Dayo, who only narrowly beat them in a close contest.
