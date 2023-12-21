Martin Compston and Phil MacHugh to tour Norway for new BBC series coming in 2024

Line of Duty﻿ actor Martin Compston is set to star in a new TV show alongside pal Phil MacHugh.

The pair previously toured Scotland in the BBC series Martin Compston’s Scottish Fling – and now the Beeb has announced that Martin Compston’s Norwegian Fling will hit our screens in 2024.

Having toured their homeland in the 2022 series, this time Compston and MacHugh are being immersed in modern Norway, sometimes quite literally. The new six-part series for BBC Scotland, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer sees the pair get to know the people and the places of Norway in a spectacular trip.

Martin Compston and Phil MacHugh in Norway (Image: BBC/Tern TV)

Travelling around 2,000 miles from Oslo to the Arctic North, they take in some dramatic remote scenery and unexpected urban exploits.

Speaking about the new series, Greenock-born Compston said: “I can’t wait for people to see this series,” while MacHugh added: “We’ve got some amazing adventures to show you.”

In October, Compston dropped into an Edinburgh restaurant for a meal – and then happily posed for a photograph with its Michelin-starred chef.

The actor was joined by his Amazon Prime thriller The Rig co-stars – including Games of Thrones actor Iain Glen and Schitt's Creek star Emily Hampshire – at award-winning Leith eaterie The Kitchin.