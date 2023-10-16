News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Clarke's emotive message to Tartan Army as Scotland reach Euro 2024
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom

Line of Duty’s Martin Compston and Game of Thrones actor Iain Glen pop into Edinburgh restaurant for meal

Yet more famous faces enjoy a bite to eat at award-winning Edinburgh restaurant
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 16th Oct 2023, 16:32 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 16:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The stars of Amazon Prime thriller The Rig dropped into one of Tom Kitchin’s Edinburgh restaurants for a meal – and then happily posed for a photograph with the Michelin-starred chef.

Cast members of the supernatural thriller – Line of Duty’s Martin Compston, Games of Thrones actor Iain Glen, and Schitt's Creek star Emily Hampshire – joined director John Strickland at award-winning Leith eaterie The Kitchin last week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sharing a photo of the stars on X, formerly Twitter, chef Kitchin wrote: “Very cool to have some of the stars and directors of The Rig series dining with us in Leith last night. Great seeing you at The Kitchin guys, thanks a lot for visiting. Best of luck to you all #mrmartincompston #EmilyHampshire #iainglen Can’t wait to catch it!”

Most Popular
Iain Glen, Martin Compston, Emily Hampshire and John Strickland joined Edinburgh chef Tom Kitchin at his Leith restaurant. Photo: Tom KitchinIain Glen, Martin Compston, Emily Hampshire and John Strickland joined Edinburgh chef Tom Kitchin at his Leith restaurant. Photo: Tom Kitchin
Iain Glen, Martin Compston, Emily Hampshire and John Strickland joined Edinburgh chef Tom Kitchin at his Leith restaurant. Photo: Tom Kitchin

The Kitchin seems to attract stars like flies these days. Earlier this month, Duncan Lacroix, who plays Murtagh Fraser in Outlander, and who also starred in the historical TV drama Outlaw King, was pictured at the restaurant. And Lacroix’s Outlander co-stars, Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish, who play Jamie Fraser and Dougal MacKenzie in the series, visited last year to film their hit TV series Men In Kilts.

In 2022, The Kitchin was crowned as ‘Scotland’s Best Restaurant’ for the second year running. The prestigious accolade came during the World Culinary Awards Dinner, which was hosted in Dubai on Wednesday in December.

Related topics:EdinburghLine of DutyMartin Compston