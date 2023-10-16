Line of Duty’s Martin Compston and Game of Thrones actor Iain Glen pop into Edinburgh restaurant for meal
and live on Freeview channel 276
The stars of Amazon Prime thriller The Rig dropped into one of Tom Kitchin’s Edinburgh restaurants for a meal – and then happily posed for a photograph with the Michelin-starred chef.
Cast members of the supernatural thriller – Line of Duty’s Martin Compston, Games of Thrones actor Iain Glen, and Schitt's Creek star Emily Hampshire – joined director John Strickland at award-winning Leith eaterie The Kitchin last week.
Sharing a photo of the stars on X, formerly Twitter, chef Kitchin wrote: “Very cool to have some of the stars and directors of The Rig series dining with us in Leith last night. Great seeing you at The Kitchin guys, thanks a lot for visiting. Best of luck to you all #mrmartincompston #EmilyHampshire #iainglen Can’t wait to catch it!”
The Kitchin seems to attract stars like flies these days. Earlier this month, Duncan Lacroix, who plays Murtagh Fraser in Outlander, and who also starred in the historical TV drama Outlaw King, was pictured at the restaurant. And Lacroix’s Outlander co-stars, Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish, who play Jamie Fraser and Dougal MacKenzie in the series, visited last year to film their hit TV series Men In Kilts.
In 2022, The Kitchin was crowned as ‘Scotland’s Best Restaurant’ for the second year running. The prestigious accolade came during the World Culinary Awards Dinner, which was hosted in Dubai on Wednesday in December.