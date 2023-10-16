Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The stars of Amazon Prime thriller The Rig dropped into one of Tom Kitchin’s Edinburgh restaurants for a meal – and then happily posed for a photograph with the Michelin-starred chef.

Cast members of the supernatural thriller – Line of Duty’s Martin Compston, Games of Thrones actor Iain Glen, and Schitt's Creek star Emily Hampshire – joined director John Strickland at award-winning Leith eaterie The Kitchin last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharing a photo of the stars on X, formerly Twitter, chef Kitchin wrote: “Very cool to have some of the stars and directors of The Rig series dining with us in Leith last night. Great seeing you at The Kitchin guys, thanks a lot for visiting. Best of luck to you all #mrmartincompston #EmilyHampshire #iainglen Can’t wait to catch it!”

Iain Glen, Martin Compston, Emily Hampshire and John Strickland joined Edinburgh chef Tom Kitchin at his Leith restaurant. Photo: Tom Kitchin

The Kitchin seems to attract stars like flies these days. Earlier this month, Duncan Lacroix, who plays Murtagh Fraser in Outlander, and who also starred in the historical TV drama Outlaw King, was pictured at the restaurant. And Lacroix’s Outlander co-stars, Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish, who play Jamie Fraser and Dougal MacKenzie in the series, visited last year to film their hit TV series Men In Kilts.