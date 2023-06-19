News you can trust since 1873
Line of Duty star Martin Compston enjoys cocktails at rooftop bar of Edinburgh’s Johnnie Walker Princes Street

Scottish actor has been spotted once more enjoying night out in Auld Reekie
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 19th Jun 2023, 20:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 20:02 BST

Line of Duty star Martin Compston is no stranger to Edinburgh these days – and the hugely popular actor was back in the Capital at the weekend, enjoying a night out.

Greenock-born Compston was spotted enjoying some quality time with friends in one of his favourite Capital haunts, Johnnie Walker Princes Street.

The 39-year-old, who filmed Amazon Prime thriller The Rig in Edinburgh, was back in Auld Reekie with the cast of the hit series.

Line of Duty star Martin Compston was spotted enjoying some quality time with friends in one of his favourite Capital haunts, Johnnie Walker Princes Street.
Posting on his own Instagram, Compston wrote: “Another sensational day out at @johnniewalkerprincesstreet thank you to the amazing staff for the loveliest welcome back to Edinburgh for some of The Rig 2 team.

“Can’t recommend the tour highly enough before ending up with cocktails at one of the best views in the capital @1820rooftopbar. Be seeing you again soon.”

In May 2021, Compston was seen celebrating his 37th birthday with The Rig's cast members such as Sarah Laine at Rose Street Garden on George Street.

Featured in the Rose Street Garden’s ‘pics of the week’ on Facebook, the star and fellow cast members could be seen enjoying drinks in the cocktail garden and posing beside their popular Instagram photo op Telephone Box.

In their post, Rose Street Garden said: “Another amazing week at RSG with some familiar faces visiting whilst filming in the capital.

"Thanks again to everyone for your support and remember we are open INDOORS from next Monday at The Secret Garden.”

