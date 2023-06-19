Line of Duty star Martin Compston is no stranger to Edinburgh these days – and the hugely popular actor was back in the Capital at the weekend, enjoying a night out.

Greenock-born Compston was spotted enjoying some quality time with friends in one of his favourite Capital haunts, Johnnie Walker Princes Street.

The 39-year-old, who filmed Amazon Prime thriller The Rig in Edinburgh, was back in Auld Reekie with the cast of the hit series.

Posting on his own Instagram, Compston wrote: “Another sensational day out at @johnniewalkerprincesstreet thank you to the amazing staff for the loveliest welcome back to Edinburgh for some of The Rig 2 team.

“Can’t recommend the tour highly enough before ending up with cocktails at one of the best views in the capital @1820rooftopbar. Be seeing you again soon.”

In May 2021, Compston was seen celebrating his 37th birthday with The Rig's cast members such as Sarah Laine at Rose Street Garden on George Street.

Featured in the Rose Street Garden’s ‘pics of the week’ on Facebook, the star and fellow cast members could be seen enjoying drinks in the cocktail garden and posing beside their popular Instagram photo op Telephone Box.

In their post, Rose Street Garden said: “Another amazing week at RSG with some familiar faces visiting whilst filming in the capital.