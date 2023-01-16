Amazon Prime’s new Edinburgh-filmed thriller has stormed to the top of the streaming giant's charts in both the UK and the US.

The Rig, most of which was shot at FirstStage Studios at Bath Road in Leith, was the most-watched show in the UK over the weekend, as well Amazon Prime's top show in America, Germany and a host of other countries.

The six-part series, which stars Line of Duty actor Martin Compston and Game of Thrones’ star Iain Glen, tells the story of a North Sea oil rig off the Scottish coast which gets cut off from all communication with the shore and the outside world due to earth tremors.

Martin Compston as Fulmer in six-part thriller, The Rig.

“As the crew endeavour to discover what’s driving this unknown force, a major accident forces them to ask questions about who they can really trust,” according to a statement from the programme makers.

The crew “will be driven to the limits of both their loyalties and their endurance, into a confrontation with forces beyond their imagination”, it added.

The series was created by David Macpherson and is directed by John Strickland.

The Rig, which had its premiere at the Everyman Cinema in St James Quarter in December, also stars Schitt’s Creek star Emily Hampshire and Small Axe’s Rochenda Sandall.

Owen Teale, Richard Pepple, Mark Bonnar, Calvin Demba, Emun Elliott, Abraham Popoola, Stuart McQuarrie and Molly Vevers also appear in the series.

As he took to the red carpet in the Capital last month, Greenock-born actor Compston, whose father worked on a Scottish oil rig, said: “I love Edinburgh and I think more shows will be coming to film here, especially as the studios in Leith where we filmed are just amazing.”

The hugely-popular Scottish actor described his character in the show as “a good wee guy”.

When comparing his character in Line of Duty (Steve Arnott) to that of Fulmer in The Rig, he said: “Steve was more of a lost wee soul, whereas Fulmer is more of a pitbull.”

