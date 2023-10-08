Line of Duty star Martin Compston braves miserable Edinburgh weather for swim at luxury hotel’s rooftop pool
The weather in Edinburgh has been utterly miserable this weekend – but that didn’t stop Line of Duty actor Martin Compston from having an outdoor swim at a plush city hotel.
The Scots actor and his wife Tianna enjoyed a night at the five-star Sheraton Hotel over the weekend as they celebrated their “unofficial anniversary”.
The Greenock-born star took to social media to tell fans how they braved the rain for a swim in the hotel’s heated rooftop pool before enjoying drinks at the bar.
Despite the wet and windy weather, the loved-up couple have huge smiles on their faces as they pose for pictures in the pool, which overlooks the city centre.
Posting on Instagram, Compston wrote: “Pampered into oblivion on an unofficial anniversary, warm rooftop pool on a cold rainy Scottish day, absolute bliss. What a gaff and what a lovely team”.
He is no stranger to Edinburgh these days – and is regularly pictured enjoying the city’s nightlife. In June, he was spotted enjoying some quality time with friends in one of his favourite Capital haunts, Johnnie Walker Princes Street.
The 39-year-old, who filmed Amazon Prime thriller The Rig in Edinburgh, was also seen celebrating his 37th birthday at Rose Street Garden on George Street a couple of years back.
A few weeks ago, Compston hinted that a seventh series of the hugely-popular BBC crime drama Line of Duty could be on the cards.
“We have got a WhatsApp group that was ‘Line of Duty 6’ and a while ago [creator] Jed [Mercurio] changed the name of it to ‘Line of Duty 7’,” revealed the Steve Arnott actor said on his podcast Restless Natives.
He added: “We wouldn't do it just for the sake of it. It would have to add to the series, it would have to make the series better.”