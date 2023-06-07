Martin Compston has shared an emotional video diary of his recent visit to Bangladesh, where he witnessed the “unspeakable horrors” of child labour.

The Scottish actor, who will co-manage the Soccer Aid World XI team alongside his Line Of Duty co-star Vicky McClure at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday, was recently appointed as a Unicef UK high profile supporter. On his first international visit as part of the role, the 39-year-old travelled to Dhaka to see the the charity’s the charity’s vital work helping children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a video diary he kept throughout his trip, Compston speaks of his shock at the widespread child labour in Bangladesh – and says he held his son for “a lot longer” than usual after returning from a trip.

Martin Compston with Hridoy at the Kamalapur Railway Station in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Photo: K M Asad/UNICEF

“The child labour is so out in the open,” says the Greenock-born actor, who recently starred in Amazon Prime's Edinburgh-filmed thriller The Rig. “It’s just so part of the culture it seems. It’s everywhere, you can’t not see it, just going down the street, walking down the street, driving down the street. It is quite something to see, coming from where I come from.

“But I’ve been meeting some amazing kids and there’s already people here who are determined to do something about it.

“When they start talking about stuff from literal horrors, you’re also aware that it’s one day in your life and it’s those kids’ reality. That’s what they go through every single day. What those kids have to go through is unspeakable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s only outdone by their bravery and their ability to keep smiling, and the kindness of the people to do something about it.

“I held my wee one a lot longer in the airport and my mind couldn’t help going back to Nirob and Hridoy (children he met).

“Every kid should have a safe space to play.”