Martin Compston and Gordon Smart wrapped their Edinburgh Fringe live show with an after-party at Johnnie Walker Princes Street’s rooftop bar.

Line of Duty star Martin and broadacaster pal Gordon were celebrating two sold out shows of Restless Natives: We’ve Over-reached – the live version of their cult hit podcast.

Guests from the world of film and TV – including Richard Rankin of Outlander, Robbie Knox of Think Think Make Make, director John Strickland and broadcaster and Paralympian Ade Adepitan MBE – were treated to bespoke Restless Natives cocktails including The Wolf, The Clown and the classic Festival Highball, as they took in the venue’s now legendary views of the Edinburgh cityscape on Saturday evening.

Martin Compston, right, and Gordon Smart, left, wrapped their Edinburgh Fringe live show with an after-party at Johnnie Walker Princes Street’s rooftop bar.

Martin and Gordon, who were also celebrating the first birthday of their podcast, took their live show debut to the Fringe this year.

Gordon said: “The live show was beyond our wildest dreams – the reaction from the audience made all the hard work worthwhile.

“The Explorers’ Bothy Bar in Johnnie Walker Princes Street put on a great after party for us – it was the perfect way to celebrate with friends and family after a frantic festival.”

Earlier this year, Compston’s Edinburgh-filmed thriller The Rig stormed to the top of streaming charts in both the UK and the US.