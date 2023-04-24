Arguably the coolest al fresco spot in central Edinburgh for food and cocktails, Rose Street Garden is set to reopen this week for the summer season.

The award-winning venue, located behind George Street's iconic Dome bar and restaurant, is always hugely popular when the sun is shining – and has even attracted celebrities such as Line of Duty actor Martin Compston.

Rose Street Garden is back on Thursday, April 27, and will be open every Wednesday to Sunday from 12 noon to 8pm, right through to September.

This year will see new street food and drinks menus available, and will include some delicious new cocktails.

While they do accept walk-ins, booking is highly recommended, such is the venue's popularity. Those wanting to book a slot can do so now via the website.

For those worried about booking outdoor tables before knowing the weather forecast, the team at Rose Street Garden say they have it covered.

Posting on Facebook, they said: “We're so excited to welcome you back to the garden after a long, cold winter.

“No matter what the weather we've got you covered with our huge parasols that cover the entire garden and tons of cosy heaters and of course, there's nowhere better to spend a sunny afternoon.”

Often a good place for star-spotting, Scottish actor Compston is just one of many celebs to have been seen enjoying drinks at Rose Street Garden.

When the Greenock-born star was filming Amazon Original thriller The Rig in Edinburgh, he celebrated his 37th birthday with other cast members at the venue.

Onlookers said Compson was in good spirits that night, and ony too happy to pose for selfies with fans.