Owners of beloved Edinburgh restaurant described as a ‘little gem’ announce sudden closure
The owners of one of Edinburgh’s best-loved Greek restaurants have announced its sudden closure.
Taxidi Greek Bistro, located on Brougham Street, near Tollcross, has been praised in the past for its “wonderful food” and “cosy atmosphere”and has been called a “little gem”.
The owners shared the sad news on social media as they thanked loyal customers for their “love and support”.
In an emotional post on Facebook, Taxidi’s owners wrote: “Dear friends and customers, I have to announce the closure of Taxidi (Journey) Bistro. I will like to thank you from the bottom of my heart for your love and support.”
The news was met with much sadness from the restaurant’s many followers. One Facebook user said: “The best lamb ever. I have great memories from this place since it was in front of Richmond Place. All the best for the future.”
A second customer wrote: So sorry. We travelled from outside Glasgow to yours for the food. Best of luck.” A third said: ”So sorry to hear that – have enjoyed many lovely meals in your restaurant – very best wishes for the future.”
The news of the closure comes just days after another hugely-popular Edinburgh eaterie announced it is closing.
On Sunday, Bells Diner, on St Stephen Street in Stockbridge, said it will serve its last burgers, steaks and fries on Saturday, March 23, after more than 50 years in business.
Owners Micky and Suzie shared the sad news on social media as they thanked their loyal customers for all the “fond memories”.
In a post on Facebook, they wrote: “Yes folks, TIMES UP!....Micky and Suzie are leaving the building. The institution that is Bells Diner. Our last service will be Saturday 23rd March.
“It's been a long association (35 years for me Micky) and running it for the last 10 yrs with Suzie. And yes, I will probably miss it. But the time is right. We'd like to say a huge THANK YOU to all our customers for all your support.
“We're unsure what the future holds for Bells Diner so make sure you get your last Bells burger fix in before we go.”