Legendary Edinburgh restaurant considered a ‘local institution’ to close after more than 50 years
An American-style Edinburgh diner that opened in 1972 and gained cult status is set to close its doors.
Bells Diner, on St Stephen Street in Stockbridge, will serve its last burgers, steaks and fries on Saturday, March 23, after more than 50 years in business.
Owners Micky and Suzie shared the sad news on social media as they thanked their loyal customers for all the “fond memories”.
In a post on Facebook, they wrote: “Yes folks, TIMES UP!....Micky and Suzie are leaving the building. The institution that is Bells Diner. Our last service will be Saturday 23rd March.
“It's been a long association (35 years for me Micky) and running it for the last 10 yrs with Suzie. And yes, I will probably miss it. But the time is right. We'd like to say a huge THANK YOU to all our customers for all your support.
“We're unsure what the future holds for Bells Diner so make sure you get your last Bells burger fix in before we go.”
The news was met with much sadness from the restaurant’s many followers.
One Facebook user said: “This is so sad to read. Over the years we have had many fun nights in bells eating the best burgers probably in the world.”
Another wrote: “Over 30 years ago, Bells was my favourite haunt. If I remember correctly, it was BYOB in those days. When I returned many years later it was like coming home and it has become one of my son’s favourite places to eat. Thanks for all the great meals and memories.”