Edinburgh restaurants: American-style eatery famed for its delicious burgers and shakes coming to Corstorphine

Gary Flockhart
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 11:10 BST
A new American-style eatery serving smash-style burgers, milkshakes and sweet treats is about to open in Edinburgh.

Shakedown, a fast-food chain with several branches in Manchester, will take over the site previously occupied by St John's Fish Bar and BRGR on St John's Road in Corstorphine.

An opening date is still to be announced, but the signage outside the new restaurant suggests that it won’t be long until the doors swing open.

Shakedown, a burger and milkshake restaurant, is set to open up in Corstorphine. Photo: Kesar HassanShakedown, a burger and milkshake restaurant, is set to open up in Corstorphine. Photo: Kesar Hassan
Shakedown, a burger and milkshake restaurant, is set to open up in Corstorphine. Photo: Kesar Hassan

In a review of one of the chain’s restaurants down south, the Manchester Evening News wrote: ‘Such is its popularity, 15,000 of its signature Beefed Up! burgers are sold each month and this burger is on the way to becoming a household name.

‘The juicy patties are made from original (and top-secret) recipes and best enjoyed with Shakedown’s popular skin-on fries. The recipe for the Beefed Up! patty took a year to perfect and the finished burger boasts two patties with American cheese, caramelised onions, lettuce, house relish and mustard.’

As well as the burgers there are a range of mouth-watering sides, including crisp and tender chicken bites called Side Chicks, while there are 11 milkshakes to choose from – including the Billionaire Blend, Strawberry Melt and Bubble Trouble – and waffles including Cookie Butter and Oreo Crumble.

Ahead of the Edinburgh branch of Shakedown opening its doors, you can sign up to the mailing list and be first in the queue to hear about special offers, competitions and events.

For more information on Shakedown, visit the restaurant’s website.

