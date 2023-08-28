Another Italian restaurant in Edinburgh is forced to close its doors

One of Edinburgh’s best Italian restaurants has announced it is closing its doors for good.

The owners of La Bocca, on Raeburn Place in Stockbridge, said they have ‘decided to move on’ – just 15 months after opening for business.

They shared the news on social media, with Sunday, September 3 announced as the closing date.

In a post on Facebook, they wrote: ‘We would like to say a huge thank you to all our loyal customers, friends and family for making La Bocca Stockbridge.

‘After a wonderful 15 months, we have decided it’s time to move on. The last service will be lunch on Sunday the 3rd of September. Hope to see you all before then’.

La Bocca was named the Best Newcomer Restaurant in Scotland at the prestigious Italian Awards in 2022.

The sad news of the closure comes just days after another popular Italian restaurant in the city shut its doors.

Ilaria Torre and Fabrizio Babbucci, owners of Terra Marique on Castle Terrace, took to social media to say they had called time on the business after many years in the city.

In an emotional post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, they wrote: ‘Terra Marique was in our dreams since we started working in hospitality many years ago. We put everything we had to make it happen. We tried our very best to build it and improve it every day.

‘Sometimes it has been like beating a dead horse, and sometimes it was just proper good fun!