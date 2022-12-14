Edinburgh restaurants: South Bridge eatery Mono named among world's 50 best Italian restaurants for 2023
Da Vittorio Shanghai was named ‘Best Italian Restaurant in the World’, while one Capital venue was ranked amongst the very best on the planet
The Gran Galà della Cucina Italiana has just unveiled its ‘50 Best Italian Restaurants in the World’ – and one Italian restaurant in Edinburgh is celebrating after making it on to the prestigious list.
The glitzy event, organised by online guide 50 Top Italy, took place on Monday evening (December 13) at the Teatro San Babila in Milan.
The evening event was presented by Federico Quaranta, who revealed the 50 Best Italian Restaurants in the World.
Da Vittorio Shanghai in China was named the Best Italian Restaurant in the World, while second place in this prestigious ranking went to Don Alfonso 1890 Toronto in Canada.
In third position was the contemporary restaurant which was created by two Italian names of worldwide fame: the house of Gucci and the celebrated chef from Modena, Massimo Bottura: Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura in Tokyo, under the guidance of chef Antonio Iacoviello.
In fourth position was Il Carpaccio in Paris, while fifth place was captured by Fiola in Washington DC.
The only Scottish venue to make it onto the list of 50 Best Italian Restaurants in the World 2023 was Edinburgh’s own Mono, which came in at No.30.
The venue, situated just a few minutes from St Giles' Cathedral, serves modern Italian-inspired fine dining from its restaurant at 85 South Bridge.
The 50 Best Italian Restaurants in the World:
1 Da Vittorio Shanghai – Shanghai, China
2 Don Alfonso 1890 Toronto – Toronto, Canada
3 Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura – Tokyo, Japan
4 Il Carpaccio – Paris, France
5 Fiola - Washington DC, U.S.A.
6 Sesamo – Marrakesh, Morocco
7 Locanda Locatelli – London, United Kingdom
8 Il Lago – Geneva, Swiss
9 Rezdôra - New York, U.S.A.
10 Buona Terra – Singapore, Singapore
11 Agli Amici Rovinj – Rovinj, Croatia
12 Masseria - Washington DC, U.S.A.
13 Acquarello – Munich, Germany
14 Senzanome – Brussels, Belgium
15 Tèrra – Copenhagen, Denmark
16 Caffè Stern – Paris, France
17 Torno Subito – Dubai, United Arab Emirates
18 Armani Ristorante – Tokyo, Japan
19 Pianeta Terra – Amsterdam, The Netherlands
20 The Oval - La Devozione - New York, U.S.A.
21 Clara – Bangkok, Thailand
22 Giando - Hong Kong, China
23 La Table d'Antonio Salvatore au Rampoldi – Montecarlo, Principality of Monaco
24 Aromi – Prague, Czech Republic
25 Pastamara – Vienna, Austria
26 Ornellaia – Zurich, Swiss
27 Osteria 57 - New York, U.S.A.
28 Lucida - El Alamein, Egypt
29 Tosca – Paris, France
30 Mono – Edinburgh, United Kingdom
31 Erasmus – Karlsruhe, Germany
32 Brace – Copenhagen, Denmark
33 Cioppino's – Vancouver, Canada
34 La Sosta – Swellendam, South Africa
35 Orobianco – Alicante, Spain
36 Otto e Mezzo – Bombana - Hong Kong, China
37 Il Ristorante Luca Fantin – Tokyo, Japan
38 Picchi - St. Paul, Brazil
39 Restaurant Passerini – Paris, France
40 Braci – Singapore, Singapore
41 Il Ristorante - Niko Romito – Dubai, United Arab Emirates
42 Acquerello - San Francisco, U.S.A.
43 Tentazioni – Bordeaux, France
44 Octavium - Hong Kong, China
45 Al Muntaha – Dubai, United Arab Emirates
46 Le George – Paris, France
47 La Locanda – Kyoto, Japan
48 The River Cafe - London, United Kingdom
49 Da Mimmo – Brussels, Belgium
50 Mancini – Stockholm, Sweden