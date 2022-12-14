The Gran Galà della Cucina Italiana has just unveiled its ‘50 Best Italian Restaurants in the World’ – and one Italian restaurant in Edinburgh is celebrating after making it on to the prestigious list.

The glitzy event, organised by online guide 50 Top Italy, took place on Monday evening (December 13) at the Teatro San Babila in Milan.

The evening event was presented by Federico Quaranta, who revealed the 50 Best Italian Restaurants in the World.

Edinburgh eatery Mono has been named among the ‘50 Best Italian Restaurants in the World’. Photos: Mono

Da Vittorio Shanghai in China was named the Best Italian Restaurant in the World, while second place in this prestigious ranking went to Don Alfonso 1890 Toronto in Canada.

In third position was the contemporary restaurant which was created by two Italian names of worldwide fame: the house of Gucci and the celebrated chef from Modena, Massimo Bottura: Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura in Tokyo, under the guidance of chef Antonio Iacoviello.

In fourth position was Il Carpaccio in Paris, while fifth place was captured by Fiola in Washington DC.

The only Scottish venue to make it onto the list of 50 Best Italian Restaurants in the World 2023 was Edinburgh’s own Mono, which came in at No.30.

The venue, situated just a few minutes from St Giles' Cathedral, serves modern Italian-inspired fine dining from its restaurant at 85 South Bridge.

The 50 Best Italian Restaurants in the World:

1 Da Vittorio Shanghai – Shanghai, China

2 Don Alfonso 1890 Toronto – Toronto, Canada

3 Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura – Tokyo, Japan

4 Il Carpaccio – Paris, France

5 Fiola - Washington DC, U.S.A.

6 Sesamo – Marrakesh, Morocco

7 Locanda Locatelli – London, United Kingdom

8 Il Lago – Geneva, Swiss

9 Rezdôra - New York, U.S.A.

10 Buona Terra – Singapore, Singapore

11 Agli Amici Rovinj – Rovinj, Croatia

12 Masseria - Washington DC, U.S.A.

13 Acquarello – Munich, Germany

14 Senzanome – Brussels, Belgium

15 Tèrra – Copenhagen, Denmark

16 Caffè Stern – Paris, France

17 Torno Subito – Dubai, United Arab Emirates

18 Armani Ristorante – Tokyo, Japan

19 Pianeta Terra – Amsterdam, The Netherlands

20 The Oval - La Devozione - New York, U.S.A.

21 Clara – Bangkok, Thailand

22 Giando - Hong Kong, China

23 La Table d'Antonio Salvatore au Rampoldi – Montecarlo, Principality of Monaco

24 Aromi – Prague, Czech Republic

25 Pastamara – Vienna, Austria

26 Ornellaia – Zurich, Swiss

27 Osteria 57 - New York, U.S.A.

28 Lucida - El Alamein, Egypt

29 Tosca – Paris, France

30 Mono – Edinburgh, United Kingdom

31 Erasmus – Karlsruhe, Germany

32 Brace – Copenhagen, Denmark

33 Cioppino's – Vancouver, Canada

34 La Sosta – Swellendam, South Africa

35 Orobianco – Alicante, Spain

36 Otto e Mezzo – Bombana - Hong Kong, China

37 Il Ristorante Luca Fantin – Tokyo, Japan

38 Picchi - St. Paul, Brazil

39 Restaurant Passerini – Paris, France

40 Braci – Singapore, Singapore

41 Il Ristorante - Niko Romito – Dubai, United Arab Emirates

42 Acquerello - San Francisco, U.S.A.

43 Tentazioni – Bordeaux, France

44 Octavium - Hong Kong, China

45 Al Muntaha – Dubai, United Arab Emirates

46 Le George – Paris, France

47 La Locanda – Kyoto, Japan

48 The River Cafe - London, United Kingdom

49 Da Mimmo – Brussels, Belgium

50 Mancini – Stockholm, Sweden