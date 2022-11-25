For the second year in a row, family-owned Edinburgh restaurant Vittoria on the Bridge has been awarded ‘Best Independent Italian Restaurant in Britain’ by The Papa Industry Awards. Situated in the heart of Edinburgh’s Old Town on George IV Bridge, the eatery has been serving up delicious Italian dishes since it opened its doors in 2007.

Alberto Crolla, director of the Vittoria Group, said: “We are extremely proud to have won this award two years in a row now. We feel so lucky to do what we love and to share incredible Italian food with everyone who walks through the door at Vittoria. Awards like this are testament to the team and their hard work and determination to provide an excellent service for customers when they visit into our restaurant. It’s great to be recognised for this especially after the challenges of the last two years.”

Family-owned Vittoria on the Walk in Edinburgh has been named the best Italian restaurant in the UK

The well-known industry awards celebrate restaurants serving the very best Italian food, bringing friends and family together over authentic dishes and a shared love of Italian cuisine. Serving brunch, lunch, and dinner for almost 15 years, Vittoria on the Bridge was recognised as a strong family business which has become a favourite with both Edinburgh locals and tourists alike.

Vittoria’s menu is full of comforting Italian classics with some recipes – like the Tagliatelle Vittoria and Lasagna di Mamma – having been in the family and served in their restaurants since the 1970s. The restaurant boasts of sourcing the very best of Italian ingredients to create authentic cuisine, bringing a taste of Italy to Scotland.

