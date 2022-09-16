Italians are known for their passion for food, and they often get traditional dishes right with few but high-quality ingredients.

So if you’re looking for some authentic risotto, ravioli or carpaccio in Edinburgh, look no further as we have come up with a list of top rated Italian restaurants for you to try this weekend.

From margarita pizza to gelato, there are tons of options for a wonderful Italian dining experience.

Here we had a look through all the user reviews on Tripadvisor for Italian restaurants and other food joints in Edinburgh that are rated 4.5 and above for some inspiration.

Which one do you think you will be trying?

Top 5 Italian restaurants in Edinburgh

Locanda De Gusti

Locanda De Gusti is the top rated Italian restaurant in Edinburgh with 5 out of 5 rating. Photo by Locanda De Gusti (Tripadvisor)

Rating: 5 out of 5 - 1,702 reviews

Where: 102 Dalry Road, Edinburgh EH11 2DW Scotland

Review: “Finding a delicious, hot seafood platter is a rare thing in Edinburgh but we finally found the one that left us completely satisfied. Each piece of seafood was fresh, perfectly cooked and the portion was more than reasonable. For the first time, I can truly say it was worth the money for a seafood platter. Both Burrata and Ravioli were top notch too.”

Find out more about it on Tripadvisor.

One20 Wine Cafe

Rating: 5 out of 5 - 642 reviews

Where: 120 Dundas Street, Edinburgh EH3 5DQ Scotland

Review: “We had an absolutely delicious meal here during a visit for Edinburgh Fringe. Incredible service, food and wine and a nice, calm and classy atmosphere and decor and friendly staff. In London, burrata is being served everywhere and it typically comes on a bed of rocket with olive oil - the dish is served in a much more interesting way here! We also had the lasagne and chicken casserole, both top notch. We wish we’d had room for pudding as the tiramisu looked tempting. Well worth the short walk from the centre of town. Bellissimo!”

Find out more about it on Tripadvisor.

Paolozzi Restaurant & Bar

Rating: 5 out of 5 - 242 reviews

Where: 57/61 Forrest Road, Edinburgh EH1 2QP Scotland

Review: “Delicious pizza and lively, humming vibe with attentive and quick service. Perfect combo for a great evening out.”

Find out more about it on Tripadvisor .

Radicibus Italian Restaurant

‘Lasagna di cervo’ at Radicibus, Edinburgh. Photo by Radicibus (Tripadvisor)

Rating: 5 out 5 - 186 reviews

Where: 2 Deanhaugh Street, Edinburgh EH4 1LY Scotland

Review: “An absolute gem of a find. Booked for a birthday meal after stumbling across the reviews. Impeccable, friendly service and faultless food. Perfect setting. Choose the seven course menu and wasn’t disappointed. Every course brought something new. Well worth a visit to support a local business providing something a bit different to the usual steak or burger.”

Find out more about it on Tripadvisor .

Mamma Roma

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 - 1,837 reviews

Where: 4/7 Antigua Street, Edinburgh EH1 3NH Scotland

Review: “Incredibly friendly service and simply delicious pasta. We came for a meal of comfort food and left happily stuffed. We had the spaghetti aglio e olio as well as the cannelloni ricotta e spinaci and a half portion of the ravioli di zucca. All were delicious and everyone was pleased with their choices. A place comfortable catering to locals and tourists- we felt welcomed and right at home.”