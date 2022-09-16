Five of the best Italian restaurants in Edinburgh according to Tripadvisor reviews
These are some of the best Italian restaurants in Edinburgh that you could try this weekend.
Italians are known for their passion for food, and they often get traditional dishes right with few but high-quality ingredients.
So if you’re looking for some authentic risotto, ravioli or carpaccio in Edinburgh, look no further as we have come up with a list of top rated Italian restaurants for you to try this weekend.
From margarita pizza to gelato, there are tons of options for a wonderful Italian dining experience.
Here we had a look through all the user reviews on Tripadvisor for Italian restaurants and other food joints in Edinburgh that are rated 4.5 and above for some inspiration.
Which one do you think you will be trying?
Top 5 Italian restaurants in Edinburgh
Locanda De Gusti
Rating: 5 out of 5 - 1,702 reviews
Where: 102 Dalry Road, Edinburgh EH11 2DW Scotland
Review: “Finding a delicious, hot seafood platter is a rare thing in Edinburgh but we finally found the one that left us completely satisfied. Each piece of seafood was fresh, perfectly cooked and the portion was more than reasonable. For the first time, I can truly say it was worth the money for a seafood platter. Both Burrata and Ravioli were top notch too.”
One20 Wine Cafe
Rating: 5 out of 5 - 642 reviews
Where: 120 Dundas Street, Edinburgh EH3 5DQ Scotland
Review: “We had an absolutely delicious meal here during a visit for Edinburgh Fringe. Incredible service, food and wine and a nice, calm and classy atmosphere and decor and friendly staff. In London, burrata is being served everywhere and it typically comes on a bed of rocket with olive oil - the dish is served in a much more interesting way here! We also had the lasagne and chicken casserole, both top notch. We wish we’d had room for pudding as the tiramisu looked tempting. Well worth the short walk from the centre of town. Bellissimo!”
Paolozzi Restaurant & Bar
Rating: 5 out of 5 - 242 reviews
Where: 57/61 Forrest Road, Edinburgh EH1 2QP Scotland
Review: “Delicious pizza and lively, humming vibe with attentive and quick service. Perfect combo for a great evening out.”
Radicibus Italian Restaurant
Rating: 5 out 5 - 186 reviews
Where: 2 Deanhaugh Street, Edinburgh EH4 1LY Scotland
Review: “An absolute gem of a find. Booked for a birthday meal after stumbling across the reviews. Impeccable, friendly service and faultless food. Perfect setting. Choose the seven course menu and wasn’t disappointed. Every course brought something new. Well worth a visit to support a local business providing something a bit different to the usual steak or burger.”
Mamma Roma
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 - 1,837 reviews
Where: 4/7 Antigua Street, Edinburgh EH1 3NH Scotland
Review: “Incredibly friendly service and simply delicious pasta. We came for a meal of comfort food and left happily stuffed. We had the spaghetti aglio e olio as well as the cannelloni ricotta e spinaci and a half portion of the ravioli di zucca. All were delicious and everyone was pleased with their choices. A place comfortable catering to locals and tourists- we felt welcomed and right at home.”