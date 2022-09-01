Five of the best steakhouses in Edinburgh according to Tripadvisor reviews
If you’re looking to enjoy a steak this weekend, here are some of the best places in Edinburgh according to Tripadvisor reviews.
On rare occasions, we may develop a craving for steak, which is normally reserved for a special event.
But make an exception this weekend, special occasion or not, because you’ve worked hard all week and deserve a delicious cut of meat.
So, if you’re looking for the best steakhouse in Edinburgh this weekend, look no further because we’ve compiled a list of top-rated restaurants to give you some ideas.
Here we had a look through all the user reviews on Tripadvisor for steakhouses in Edinburgh with those rated 4.5 and above.
Most Popular
-
1
National Cinema Day 2022: £3 tickets at Vue, Cineworld and Odeon - what you can watch in Edinburgh
-
2
Strictly Come Dancing 2022: how to get tickets to be in the live show studio audience
-
3
BBC’s Beechgrove Garden team design woodland garden for West Calder rescue dogs
-
4
Charlie Miller's new salon in Edinburgh gives us an autumn hair makeover
-
5
Where to eat in Edinburgh: Edinburgh's 16 best independent restaurants, chosen by our readers
Which one do you think you will be trying?
Top 5 steakhouses in Edinburgh
Miller & Carter Edinburgh City Centre
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 - 2,516 reviews
Where: 29-31 Frederick Street, Edinburgh EH2 2ND Scotland
Review: “Like Steaks? Then this is the place to go when in Edinburgh! Fast and friendly service (but needs a little guidance as not to serve wine when aperitifs were just served )! Delicious starters and main course of Châteaubriand cooked to perfection! Excellent wine card as well!”
Kyloe Restaurant & Grill
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 - 2,356 reviews
Where: 1-3 Rutland Street, Edinburgh EH1 2AE Scotland
Review: “We visited for the second time recently, four years after the first visit and it is still brilliant. The full experience was excellent. The waiter we had was very attentive and warm. The gluten free bread that came out as a starter was fresh and top drawer. The chateaubriand was the best steak we have ever eaten…. Well worth the money and we will definitely be back!”
The McKirdy’s Steakhouse
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 - 840 reviews
Where: 151 Morrison Street, Edinburgh EH3 8AG Scotland
Review: “We had the pleasure of coming here Saturday and it didn’t fail. Myself and my partner both had the rump and I can honestly say it was the new steak I have ever had better than most fillets I have eaten. Thanks and I will be visiting in the future!”
Gaucho Edinburgh
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 - 622 reviews
Where: 4A St. Andrew Square, Edinburgh EH2 2BD Scotland
Review: “Went here with a work colleague and chose to order a steak after being shown them by the fantastic waitress. I like steaks and have tried many different places in the UK and overseas. I put this right at the top of all I’ve tried. Cooked to perfection, seasoned well and a great cut of meat. 100% recommended.”
Toro Latino Steakhouse
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 - 294 reviews
Where: 81 Fountainbridge, Edinburgh EH3 9PU Scotland
Review: “Had a really nice meal here, great atmosphere and very accommodating staff. The beef cheeks were lovely ! Partner had a steakhouse special and the whisky haggis sausages were very nice ! Would recommend it if you’re in Edinburgh.”