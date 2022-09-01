Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On rare occasions, we may develop a craving for steak, which is normally reserved for a special event.

But make an exception this weekend, special occasion or not, because you’ve worked hard all week and deserve a delicious cut of meat.

So, if you’re looking for the best steakhouse in Edinburgh this weekend, look no further because we’ve compiled a list of top-rated restaurants to give you some ideas.

Here we had a look through all the user reviews on Tripadvisor for steakhouses in Edinburgh with those rated 4.5 and above.

Which one do you think you will be trying?

Top 5 steakhouses in Edinburgh

Craving for a steak? These are the top rated steakhouses in Edinburgh.

Miller & Carter Edinburgh City Centre

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 - 2,516 reviews

Where: 29-31 Frederick Street, Edinburgh EH2 2ND Scotland

Review: “Like Steaks? Then this is the place to go when in Edinburgh! Fast and friendly service (but needs a little guidance as not to serve wine when aperitifs were just served )! Delicious starters and main course of Châteaubriand cooked to perfection! Excellent wine card as well!”

Find out more about it on Tripadvisor .

Kyloe Restaurant & Grill

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 - 2,356 reviews

Where: 1-3 Rutland Street, Edinburgh EH1 2AE Scotland

Review: “We visited for the second time recently, four years after the first visit and it is still brilliant. The full experience was excellent. The waiter we had was very attentive and warm. The gluten free bread that came out as a starter was fresh and top drawer. The chateaubriand was the best steak we have ever eaten…. Well worth the money and we will definitely be back!”

Find out more about it on Tripadvisor .

The McKirdy’s Steakhouse

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 - 840 reviews

Where: 151 Morrison Street, Edinburgh EH3 8AG Scotland

Review: “We had the pleasure of coming here Saturday and it didn’t fail. Myself and my partner both had the rump and I can honestly say it was the new steak I have ever had better than most fillets I have eaten. Thanks and I will be visiting in the future!”

Find out more about it on Tripadvisor .

Gaucho Edinburgh

Gaucho Edinburgh serves some of the best steaks in the city.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 - 622 reviews

Where: 4A St. Andrew Square, Edinburgh EH2 2BD Scotland

Review: “Went here with a work colleague and chose to order a steak after being shown them by the fantastic waitress. I like steaks and have tried many different places in the UK and overseas. I put this right at the top of all I’ve tried. Cooked to perfection, seasoned well and a great cut of meat. 100% recommended.”

Find out more about it on Tripadvisor.

Toro Latino Steakhouse

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 - 294 reviews

Where: 81 Fountainbridge, Edinburgh EH3 9PU Scotland

Review: “Had a really nice meal here, great atmosphere and very accommodating staff. The beef cheeks were lovely ! Partner had a steakhouse special and the whisky haggis sausages were very nice ! Would recommend it if you’re in Edinburgh.”