The best independent restaurants in Edinburgh, chosen by our readers (Photo: Keith Cooks for Mariachi Restaurant)

Edinburgh places to eat: The 16 best independent restaurants in Edinburgh, chosen by our readers

By Ginny Sanderson
30 minutes ago

Edinburgh has a huge variety of independent restaurants – from Michelin fine dining to homely Italian dishes, and from Mexican street food to classic French cuisine. Many are family-run establishments built on a love of good food and showcasing the best ingredients from Scotland’s larder. We asked readers on our Facebook page their favourite independent restaurants in Edinburgh.

1. Wedgwood

Wedgwood was mentioned by our readers again and again when they were asked their favourite independent restaurant. "Undoubtedly the single best independent restaurant in Edinburgh," said one. Found in Canongate, off the Royal Mile, it serves seasonal Scottish produce and foraged herbs with occasional Asian touches.

Photo: Wedgwood

2. Angels with Bagpipes

Angels with Bagpipes serves Scottish fine dining at its 17th Century building in Mary King's Close, just off the Royal Mile. The restaurant opened its doors in 2010 and offers a seasonal menu with fresh Scottish ingredients.

Photo: Google Images

3. Cafe St Honore

Fresh Scottish produce is cooked in the classic French style at Cafe St Honorė in Thistle Street, New Town. Award-winning Scottish chef Neil Forbes is at the helm as chef and director here, and the menu changes daily.

Photo: phil barrance

4. Dine

Michelin Guide restaurant Dine in Cambridge Street is a firm favourite with our readers , with one writing: "There’s nowhere better for service, quality and atmosphere in Edinburgh."

Photo: Supplied

