Restaurant-booking app OpenTable has just released a ranking of the UK fave places to eat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The UK’s best places to eat in 2023 have just been revealed – and three Edinburgh restaurants have been included in the top 100 list.

Online restaurant-reservation service company OpenTable compiled the list from over 1.2 million diner reviews, using dining metrics including customer ratings, percentage of reservations made in advance, and five-star reviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In total, five Scottish restaurants made the cut, with three of them based in the Capital. The list doesn’t come in any particular order, and the local eateries included are Café St Honoré (North West Thistle Street Lane), Forage & Chatter (Alva Street) and Skyline Restaurant (Tynecastle Park, McLeod Street).

The UK’s best places to eat in 2023 have just been revealed – and three Edinburgh restaurants have been included in the top 100 list.

In its description of Café St Honoré, OpenTable says: “Bringing 1940s Paris to modern-day Edinburgh, this restaurant is a charming bistro serving up traditional French cuisine (with a few Scottish favourites thrown in) to a loyal clientele. Tucked away on a picturesque cobbled lane in the New Town, the cosy dining room at Café St Honore, with mirrored walls and black-and-white tiled floors, provides an atmospheric retreat.”