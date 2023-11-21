News you can trust since 1873
The 3 Edinburgh restaurants that make OpenTable’s list of the UK's top 100 place to eat for 2023

Restaurant-booking app OpenTable has just released a ranking of the UK fave places to eat
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 21st Nov 2023, 14:45 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 14:45 GMT
The UK’s best places to eat in 2023 have just been revealed – and three Edinburgh restaurants have been included in the top 100 list.

Online restaurant-reservation service company OpenTable compiled the list from over 1.2 million diner reviews, using dining metrics including customer ratings, percentage of reservations made in advance, and five-star reviews.

In total, five Scottish restaurants made the cut, with three of them based in the Capital. The list doesn’t come in any particular order, and the local eateries included are Café St Honoré (North West Thistle Street Lane), Forage & Chatter (Alva Street) and Skyline Restaurant (Tynecastle Park, McLeod Street).

In its description of Café St Honoré, OpenTable says: “Bringing 1940s Paris to modern-day Edinburgh, this restaurant is a charming bistro serving up traditional French cuisine (with a few Scottish favourites thrown in) to a loyal clientele. Tucked away on a picturesque cobbled lane in the New Town, the cosy dining room at Café St Honore, with mirrored walls and black-and-white tiled floors, provides an atmospheric retreat.”

Forage & Chatter, meanwhile, was praised by OpenTable for having “the best locally sourced and foraged produce” and for offering “an experience you will not forget,” while Skyline Restaurant was described as a “neighbourhood gem” that is “great for special occasions”.

