East Lothian takeaway cites poor parking situation as key factor in decision to close

The owner of a Tranent takeaway which was forced to close has slammed East Lothian Council for the “unacceptable” parking situation in the town’s centre.The Tower Kitchen, which has been trading on the High Street for two years, took to social media last week to say they were closing their doors for the final time last Sunday.In an emotional post on Facebook, they said: “It is with great sadness that we have made the decision to close our beloved kitchen. It has been a hard decision but due to a few factors - the biggest being costs - it is in the businesses best interest to stop trading in its current format.“We won't be going anywhere though. The decision has been made to focus our efforts on outside catering, using our shop to prepare amazing buffets - so please think of us if you are having any events.”Speaking to the East Lothian Courier, owner Dominic McNeill cited a lack of good car parking options in Tranent as a key factor for the takeaway's closure.He said: “The High Street is a joke and I have been quite vocal about that. The parking situation is unacceptable and we are seeing businesses, including ours, suffering as a result.“Buildings are lying empty and more needs to be done by East Lothian Council, who have a responsibility for Tranent, to get the parking situation sorted.”