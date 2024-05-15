The 2024 league table was compiled after the newspaper looked at primary schools across Scotland and assessed them on a number of metrics, with scores out of 100 on listening and talking, numeracy, reading and writing.

Across the country, no fewer than 81 schools scored a perfect 400 out of 400.

Unlike in Edinburgh and West Lothian, no primary school in East Lothian scored top marks, with the region second bottom of the table with around 70 per cent of pupils up to standard in most disciplines.

A Sunday Times spokesperson said: “We are always careful to clarify that The Times Scotland Primary School League Table is not 'Scotland's schools ranked from best to worst'.

“It presents government data from primary seven, arguably the most important year for pupils preparing for high school, for parents to analyse standards across the 1,250 schools that published reportable results. Our aim is to present data in an easily accessible format that parents can understand.”

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the 15 best-performing primary schools in East Lothian – and how they scored out of 400.

The best primary schools in East Lothian

Gullane Primary School Where: Muirfield Terrace, Gullane EH31 2HL. Score out of 400: 370

Ormiston Primary School Where: Meadowbank, Ormiston, Tranent EH35 5LQ. Score out of 400: 370