The 15 best primary schools in East Lothian, according to The Sunday Times' 2024 league table for Scotland

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 15th May 2024, 13:48 BST
The 15 best-performing primary schools in East Lothian have been named by The Sunday Times.

The 2024 league table was compiled after the newspaper looked at primary schools across Scotland and assessed them on a number of metrics, with scores out of 100 on listening and talking, numeracy, reading and writing.

Across the country, no fewer than 81 schools scored a perfect 400 out of 400.

Unlike in Edinburgh and West Lothian, no primary school in East Lothian scored top marks, with the region second bottom of the table with around 70 per cent of pupils up to standard in most disciplines.

A Sunday Times spokesperson said: “We are always careful to clarify that The Times Scotland Primary School League Table is not 'Scotland's schools ranked from best to worst'.

“It presents government data from primary seven, arguably the most important year for pupils preparing for high school, for parents to analyse standards across the 1,250 schools that published reportable results. Our aim is to present data in an easily accessible format that parents can understand.”

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the 15 best-performing primary schools in East Lothian – and how they scored out of 400.

Scroll through our picture gallery to see the 15 best-performing primary schools in East Lothian, according to the Sunday Times. Photo: Pixabay

1. The best primary schools in East Lothian

Scroll through our picture gallery to see the 15 best-performing primary schools in East Lothian, according to the Sunday Times. Photo: Pixabay Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
Where: Muirfield Terrace, Gullane EH31 2HL. Score out of 400: 370

2. Gullane Primary School

Where: Muirfield Terrace, Gullane EH31 2HL. Score out of 400: 370 Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Where: Meadowbank, Ormiston, Tranent EH35 5LQ. Score out of 400: 370

3. Ormiston Primary School

Where: Meadowbank, Ormiston, Tranent EH35 5LQ. Score out of 400: 370 Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Where: 21 Osborne Terrace, Cockenzie, Prestonpans EH32 0BY. Score out of 400: 350

4. Cockenzie Primary School

Where: 21 Osborne Terrace, Cockenzie, Prestonpans EH32 0BY. Score out of 400: 350 Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:The Sunday TimesEast LothianScotlandWest LothianEdinburgh

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.