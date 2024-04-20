We’ve rummaged through our photo archives to dig out some images that perfectly capture Edinburgh life in the 2000s.
Scroll through our photo gallery to see these incredible pictures of the Capital from back then – and please let us know your own memories in the comments section before you go.
1. Lorry Drivers protest
On 11 September 2000, lorry drivers drove slowly through the city in protest to the tax on fuel. Photo: Susan Burrell
2. Just Dance
Members of the public can be seen here dancing on 9 October 2009, as Sky 1 launches a new dance series called Just Dance. Photo: Ian Gavan/Getty Images/Sky
3. Andy Warhol exhibition
The famous columns of the National Gallery of Scotland were wrapped with images of Campbell’s soup cans to mark the upcoming Andy Warhol exhibition, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the artist’s death, on 31 July 2007. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
4. The trams
Workmen can be seen here continuing to work on the Edinburgh tram project on Princes Street, on 30 September 2009. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images