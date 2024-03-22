12 remarkable Edinburgh photos chart fascinating history of one of city's most iconic streets

Here, we take a nostalgic look at Edinburgh’s Leith Walk in the 1800s and 1900s
By Gary Flockhart
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 19:08 GMT

These days, Leith Walk is one of Edinburgh’s busiest thoroughfares – but have you ever wondered what it looked like a hundred-plus years ago?

As locals know all too well, plenty has changed on Leith Walk in recent years. But today’s issues, such as traffic and tram works, also plagued the famous street in past times.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 12 incredible images of Leith Walk in the 1800s and 1900s.

1. Leith Walk in the 1800s and 1900s

Even in the 1900's, Edinburgh's Leith Walk was a busy street, with cars, trams, buses and locals all making their way through the city.

2. A busy junction

Hillside church, which used to sit at the top of Leith Walk in Edinburgh, during its demolition in April 1989.

3. Church demolished

Leith Walk was a bustling street in 1898, with horse-drawn trams taking people to and fro and shoppers peering at George Marr's fruit and sweet shop's window displays.

4. Horse-drawn trams

