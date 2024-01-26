Edinburgh crime: 32-year-old man arrested in connection with Leith Walk disturbance
The incident was reported at around 3.30pm on Thursday, January 25
Edinburgh police were called to Leith Walk following reports of a disturbance at a local business.
A 32-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident which is understood to have taken place around 3.30pm on Thursday near the junction with Leith Walk and Dalmeny Street. A 61-year-old man was treated at the scene for a minor injury.
A local shop keeper told the Evening News they saw two police cars and one police van parked near the Balfour Street tram beside the Chinese supermarket during the incident.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 3.25pm on Thursday, January 25, we were called to a report of a disturbance at a premises on Leith Walk, Edinburgh. Emergency services attended and a 61-year-old man was checked at the scene for a minor injury."
They added: "A 32-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing."