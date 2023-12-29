Edinburgh has a reputation for having incredible restaurants and cafés, but this year we lost quite a few. From fine dining Michelin star restaurants like 21212, to legendary takeaway vans like Mike English’s snack bar on Leith Links, the Capital said farewell to many beloved businesses in 2023.
Some Edinburgh businesses that closed their doors for the final time this year said it was simply the right time for their journey to come to an end whilst others said their closure was brought on by rising costs and the impact of the pandemic. Changes are inevitable on the business scene, but it is always sad to see favourite places close their doors for the last time. Here are 26 restaurants and cafés which have shut in Edinburgh in 2023.
1. Superico
At the beginning of the year the Hanover Street restaurant announced it was closing its doors permanently due to rising costs. The restaurant made its name serving locally sourced and seasonal ingredients and creating a European fusion menu. Photo: Superico
2. Café Braw
The popular café near Dean Village closed on January 1, 2023, after 11 years of trading. Owner Meg, told the Evening News at the beginning of the year: “My customers were so interesting and fun. Really nice people. It was such a pleasure working there. I really enjoyed it and I feel lucky to have met so many marvellous people at the cafe.” Photo: Café Braw
3. Blue Bear Cafe
The popular Blue Bear cafe in Brandon Terrace at Canonmills closed its doors for good at the end of February due to economic pressures. The cafe had been open for over six and a half years. In a statement, the owners said it had been a “very difficult decision to make but due to the economic challenges of the past few years, it is no longer sustainable to keep the Blue Bear going.” They also thanked customers and staff over the years, adding “we are grateful for all your hard work and commitment.” Photo: Google
4. Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza
The Henderson Row pizzeria is not officially closed according to its owners but eyebrows were raised earlier in the month after locals noticed the restaurant had been boarded up, listed as permanently closed on Google and was no longer featured on the company website. A spokesperson for Gordon Ramsay Restaurants said the closure is only ‘temporary’ and the restaurant will be reopening but they did not advise on the reason for the closure or when they expect it to reopen. Photo: Google Maps