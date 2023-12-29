Edinburgh has a reputation for having incredible restaurants and cafés, but this year we lost quite a few. From fine dining Michelin star restaurants like 21212 , to legendary takeaway vans like Mike English ’s snack bar on Leith Links, the Capital said farewell to many beloved businesses in 2023.

Some Edinburgh businesses that closed their doors for the final time this year said it was simply the right time for their journey to come to an end whilst others said their closure was brought on by rising costs and the impact of the pandemic. Changes are inevitable on the business scene, but it is always sad to see favourite places close their doors for the last time. Here are 26 restaurants and cafés which have shut in Edinburgh in 2023.