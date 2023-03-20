An award-winning Edinburgh restaurant has announced its closure following the death of its chef. 21212 said the whole team had been "devastated" by the death of Paul Kitching – who ran the fine dining restaurant with his partner Katie O’Brien – in December 2022. The restaurant in Royal Terrace said it will close its doors for good on Saturday, April 1.

In a message to customers, Katie said: “It is with great sadness that we have unfortunately taken the decision to close the restaurant at 21212. Out last day of service will be Saturday 1 April 2023. The passing of Paul has devastated all the team, and the passion that runs through every fibre of the restaurant is not as evident as when it was when he was alive – to us that is unacceptable to his memory."

21212 opened in 2009 and has since collected a number of awards – including best new restaurant in the UK, a Michelin star between 2009-2019, and four AA rosettes. Paul was also awarded the Prince Philip medal for services to the catering industry.

Paul Kitching of Edinburgh's 21212 restaurant died suddenly in December 2022

There was an outpouring of grief from the hospitality industry following the news of Paul's death at the age of 61. Restaurant critic Jay Rayner described him as “quietly one of Britain's greatest chefs” while the Michelin Guide itself said: “Paul Kitching was kind, clever, hugely talented and infectiously enthusiastic. He was also a true maverick and his passion and creativity were evident in every dish he created. Our heartfelt sympathies go to Katie and all his family.”

