Michelin Guide 2023: The 29 Edinburgh restaurants in ‘foodies bible’ - including Dulse and Kora
The Michelin Guide 2023 is available now from all good bookstores – and an impressive 29 Edinburgh restaurants are featured in the ‘foodies bible’.
The hugely-popular series of guide books have been published by the French tyre company Michelin since 1900. The Guide awards up to three Michelin stars for excellence to a select few establishments, while it awards Bib Gourmands and recommends others.
There are still only three Edinburgh restaurants with Michelin stars – Condita, Restaurant Martin Wishart and The Kitchin – but a number of others are recommended in the 2023 guide.
Both The Scran & Scallie and Noto were recognised with a prestigious Bib Gourmand in the Michelin Guide.
Here is every Edinburgh restaurant to make the Michelin Guide 2023 – and what critics had to say about them.