The Michelin Guide 2023 is available now from all good bookstores – and an impressive 29 Edinburgh restaurants are featured in the ‘foodies bible’.

The hugely-popular series of guide books have been published by the French tyre company Michelin since 1900. The Guide awards up to three Michelin stars for excellence to a select few establishments, while it awards Bib Gourmands and recommends others.

There are still only three Edinburgh restaurants with Michelin stars – Condita, Restaurant Martin Wishart and The Kitchin – but a number of others are recommended in the 2023 guide.

Both The Scran & Scallie and Noto were recognised with a prestigious Bib Gourmand in the Michelin Guide.

Here is every Edinburgh restaurant to make the Michelin Guide 2023 – and what critics had to say about them.

The Edinbugh restaurant's in the Micheline Guide. The Michelin Guide 2023 is available – and an impressive 26 Edinburgh restaurants feature.

Martin Wishart Where: 54 The Shore, Leith, EH6 6RA, United Kingdom. The Michelin Guide says: One MICHELIN Star: High quality cooking, worth a stop!

Timberyard Where: 10 Lady Lawson Street, Edinburgh, EH3 9DS, United Kingdom. The Michelin Guide says: The Scandic-influenced menu offers 'bites', 'small' and 'large' sizes, with some home-smoked ingredients and an emphasis on distinct, punchy flavours.

The Wee Restaurant Where: 17 Main Street, North Queensferry, Inverkeithing KY11 1JG. The Michelin Guide says: 'A likeable modern restaurant in the shadow of the Forth Rail Bridge. Its grey brick walls are hung with bold art and, as its name suggests, it's small and cosy'.