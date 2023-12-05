The 34 Edinburgh restaurants in Michelin Guide - and where the city ranks in list of UK’s top foodie hotspots

The eating and drinking scene in Edinburgh is in rude health, and new research has ranked the Scottish capital amongst the UK’s top cities for foodies.
It comes as Accor reveals the top 15 UK foodie destinations outside of London, and the best cities to visit for each cuisine. The research analysed each location against its number of Michelin stars, Instagram and TikTok statistics, Google reviews, OpenTable, news outlets analysis and social sentiment to generate a score out of 100.
Edinburgh received an overall score of 86, placing it in second, just behind Sheffield. The city also has the highest number of restaurants in the Michelin Guide listings, and was found to be the top UK destination for lovers of Spanish cuisine.
1. Michelin Guide approved
2. Skua
Where: 49 St Stephen Street, Stockbridge, Edinburgh, EH3 5AH. The Michelin Guide says: A tiny basement operation with dark and moody décor, this restaurant in the suburb of Stockbridge very much has the feel of a wine bar. Photo: Third Party
3. Timberyard
Where: 10 Lady Lawson Street, Edinburgh, EH3 9DS, United Kingdom. One MICHELIN star. The Michelin Guide says: It takes a lot of skill and no little ability to take just a few prime ingredients and produce dishes that are so well defined and satisfying – and the Radford family now have a chef who can do just that. Photo: Third Party
4. LeftField
Where: 12 Barclay Terrace, Edinburgh, EH10 4HP. The Michelin Guide says: Honest, intimate and sweet, this is a proper neighbourhood restaurant which focuses on the country's delicious seafood. Photo: Third Party