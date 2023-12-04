News you can trust since 1873
Eighties Edinburgh: 17 more photos of Edinburgh in 1980 – including the iconic Tiffany's disco in Stockbridge

We’ve trawled the archives to bring you 18 incredible pictures from 1980 in Edinburgh
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 4th Dec 2023, 16:01 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 16:01 GMT

The first year of the new decade was an eventful one in Edinburgh, with the last remnants of Portobello Power Station cleared by controlled explosion, a visit from Queen Elizabeth II, and a huge concert from Shirley Bassey – fresh from singing the theme to the James Bond film Moonraker the previous year – at the Edinburgh Playhouse.

Take a look through our photo gallery for a nostalgic trip back to 1980 – and let us know your own memories in the comments section before you go.

Exterior of Tiffany's discoteque in St Stephen Street, Stockbridge Edinburgh in November 1980. The nightclub sadly burned down a decade later.

1. Tiffany's disco exterior

Exterior of Tiffany's discoteque in St Stephen Street, Stockbridge Edinburgh in November 1980. The nightclub sadly burned down a decade later. Photo: Ian Brand

People shopping in St John's Road, Corstorphine, September 1980.

2. St John's Road shopping

People shopping in St John's Road, Corstorphine, September 1980. Photo: Ian Porteous

The disused railway bridge at Easter Road was dismantled in January 1980. Also in picture, The Drambuie Liqueur Co Ltd sign.

3. Easter Road railway bridge

The disused railway bridge at Easter Road was dismantled in January 1980. Also in picture, The Drambuie Liqueur Co Ltd sign. Photo: Bill Stout

The Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC) day of action in Princes Street, Edinburgh in May 1980.

4. STUC march on Princes Street

The Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC) day of action in Princes Street, Edinburgh in May 1980. Photo: D Ewart

