We take a look back at 1989 in Edinburgh, when the city witnessed poll tax protests and (some things never change) traffic problems aplenty.

After the completion of Gilmerton junction, 1989 saw the finishing touches applied to Edinburgh’s new ring road – the A720 City Bypass. In the city centre, new developments included a new financial hub, Saltire Court, being constructed at the notorious Castle Terrace gap-site, and the city’s first ever purpose-built mosque in the Southside.

There was drama on the football pitch, too. Hearts came agonisingly close to reaching the UEFA Cup semis, narrowly losing out over two legs against German powerhouse Bayern Munich following a 1-0 win at Tynecastle.

Towards the end of the year, there was sadness. In October, the Guthrie Street gas explosion caused the collapse of a tenement, claiming the lives of 21-year-old student Nicola Donnelly and 35-year-old lecturer Peter Small.

Have a look through our photo gallery for a nostalgic trip back to 1989.

1 . Pedal car in Toys R Us 1989 Two-year-old Kieran Casey in his pedal car, amazed at all the toys on sale in the Toys R Us superstore in Edinburgh, September 1989. Photo: Alan Macdonald Photo Sales

2 . Grahame Wear & Odeon lighting equipment 1989 Grahame Wear, general manager of the Odeon with the cinema's 60-year-old lighting console in October 1989. Photo: Rod Sibbald Photo Sales

3 . Firemen at Guthrie Street gas explosion 1989 Rescue workers from the Fire Service, brought in to look for survivors of the Guthrie Street gas explosion, which killed two people and destroyed two tenements in Edinburgh's Old Town in October 1989. Firemen pull personal belongings from the debris. Photo: Hamish Campbell Alan Macdonald Photo Sales

4 . 'Cats' dancers photocall 1989 Dancers from the musical Cats at a photocall in Princes Street gardens Edinburgh, October 1989. Back row: Bombalurina (Rosemarie Ford, later a hostess on The Generation Game). Front row l-r: Rumpleteazer (Barbara King), Mr Mistoffelees (Nick Butler) and Old Deuteronomy (Adrian Edmeades). Photo: Jack Crombie Photo Sales