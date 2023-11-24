News you can trust since 1873
17 photos of Edinburgh's lost Woolworths stores, where kids stuffed their faces with Pick ‘n’ Mix sweets

Woolworths was a high street institution beloved by generations of Edinburghers – and especially kids, who would stuff their faces on their famous Pick ‘n’ Mix sweets.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 24th Nov 2023, 13:38 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 13:39 GMT

Edinburgh and the Lothians had many Woolworths stores, and Capital locals will hold fond memories of the outlets at the Foot of Leith Walk, on Lothian Road, and the chain’s giant flagship department store on Princes Street, which seemed to sell just about everything, from fruit and veg and children’s sweets to the latest toys and household goods.

Truth told, high street shopping has never been the same since Woolies shut up shop back in 2008.

Scroll through our photo gallery to see 17 nostalgic images of Edinburgh’s lost Woolworths stores – and let us know your own memories in the comments section before you go.

Children at the pick 'n' mix aisle on the last day of the Woolworths store at Leith before it closed for good in 2008.

1. Pick 'n' mix

Children at the pick 'n' mix aisle on the last day of the Woolworths store at Leith before it closed for good in 2008. Photo: JON SAVAGE S

Woolworth's store at Dalry Road in 1963.

2. Dalry Road

Woolworth's store at Dalry Road in 1963. Photo: Unknown

The large Woolworths at Lothian Road.

3. Woolworths, Lothian Road

The large Woolworths at Lothian Road. Photo: ESME ALLEN

The Woolworth department store which used to occupy the site at the corner of West Register Street and Princes Street. Picture taken March 1982

4. The Woolworth department store, Princes Street

The Woolworth department store which used to occupy the site at the corner of West Register Street and Princes Street. Picture taken March 1982 Photo: Ian Brand

