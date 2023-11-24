17 photos of Edinburgh's lost Woolworths stores, where kids stuffed their faces with Pick ‘n’ Mix sweets
Woolworths was a high street institution beloved by generations of Edinburghers – and especially kids, who would stuff their faces on their famous Pick ‘n’ Mix sweets.
Edinburgh and the Lothians had many Woolworths stores, and Capital locals will hold fond memories of the outlets at the Foot of Leith Walk, on Lothian Road, and the chain’s giant flagship department store on Princes Street, which seemed to sell just about everything, from fruit and veg and children’s sweets to the latest toys and household goods.
Truth told, high street shopping has never been the same since Woolies shut up shop back in 2008.
Scroll through our photo gallery to see 17 nostalgic images of Edinburgh’s lost Woolworths stores – and let us know your own memories in the comments section before you go.
