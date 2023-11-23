17 lost Edinburgh businesses that locals miss, including Brattisani’s famous chippy and James Thin bookshop

From James Thin bookshop to Brattisani’s chippy, we look at some lost Edinburgh institutions that locals have fond memories of.
Let us know your memories of these much-missed Edinburgh institutions in the comments section before you go.
1. James Thin
There wasn't a bookworm, journalist or literary academic in Edinburgh who didn't shop at James Thin's at one point or another. Thin's had been in business for more than 150 years when it closed in 2002. Photo: SEAN BELL
2. John Menzies
Specialising in everything from stationery and books to toys and records, John Menzies appeared to have no limit to the variety of wares it had on offer. Its stores are now closed but the Edinburgh-founded company survives with its distribution and aviation arms. Photo: Hamish Campbell
3. Fat Sam's
Situated in the old meat market at Fountainbridge, Fat Sam's was an American gangster-themed restaurant that featured a robotic band and speakeasy vibe. Children were handed the iconic "I Survived Fat Sam's" badge if they finished their grub. Photo: SUSAN NISBET
4. Martins the Bakers
Forget Greggs, Edinburgh institution Martins the Bakers was the place to go for a savoury light bite back in the day. Photo: Denis Straughan