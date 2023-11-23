News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

17 lost Edinburgh businesses that locals miss, including Brattisani’s famous chippy and James Thin bookshop

From James Thin bookshop to Brattisani’s chippy, we look at some lost Edinburgh institutions that locals have fond memories of.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 15:58 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2023, 15:59 GMT

Scroll through our picture gallery to see 17 businesses around the Capital that are sadly no longer around.

Let us know your memories of these much-missed Edinburgh institutions in the comments section before you go.

There wasn't a bookworm, journalist or literary academic in Edinburgh who didn't shop at James Thin's at one point or another. Thin's had been in business for more than 150 years when it closed in 2002.

1. James Thin

There wasn't a bookworm, journalist or literary academic in Edinburgh who didn't shop at James Thin's at one point or another. Thin's had been in business for more than 150 years when it closed in 2002. Photo: SEAN BELL

Photo Sales
Specialising in everything from stationery and books to toys and records, John Menzies appeared to have no limit to the variety of wares it had on offer. Its stores are now closed but the Edinburgh-founded company survives with its distribution and aviation arms.

2. John Menzies

Specialising in everything from stationery and books to toys and records, John Menzies appeared to have no limit to the variety of wares it had on offer. Its stores are now closed but the Edinburgh-founded company survives with its distribution and aviation arms. Photo: Hamish Campbell

Photo Sales
Situated in the old meat market at Fountainbridge, Fat Sam's was an American gangster-themed restaurant that featured a robotic band and speakeasy vibe. Children were handed the iconic "I Survived Fat Sam's" badge if they finished their grub.

3. Fat Sam's

Situated in the old meat market at Fountainbridge, Fat Sam's was an American gangster-themed restaurant that featured a robotic band and speakeasy vibe. Children were handed the iconic "I Survived Fat Sam's" badge if they finished their grub. Photo: SUSAN NISBET

Photo Sales
Forget Greggs, Edinburgh institution Martins the Bakers was the place to go for a savoury light bite back in the day.

4. Martins the Bakers

Forget Greggs, Edinburgh institution Martins the Bakers was the place to go for a savoury light bite back in the day. Photo: Denis Straughan

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Edinburgh