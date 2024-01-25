Edinburgh missing: Police appeal for help tracing teenagers Sienna McMillan and Joseph Kay
Teenagers have not been seen since Tuesday evening
Two teenagers have gone missing from the Oxgangs area of Edinburgh.
Police are appealing to the public for help in tracing 14-year-olds Sienna McMillan and Joseph Kay, who are believed to be together. Neither has been seen since the evening of Tuesday, January 23.
Sienna is described as 5ft 5in tall, of slim build, with shoulder length dark hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black jacket with a furry hood and black and white converse.
Joseph is described as 5ft 11in tall, of slim build, with auburn hair, long at the front and with short back and sides. He has blue eyes and a spotty complexion. And he usually wears an all black tracksuit, black CP jacket and black Nike trainers.
Anyone who may have seen Sienna or Joseph since Tuesday evening, or who has any information on their whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 1198 or 1231 of January 24.