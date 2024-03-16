Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police in Edinburgh today stopped and seized a beer bike over fears for safety.

Officers in the Leith Community Policing Team pulled over the beer bike - a multi-passenger vehicle powered by the group riding it - in Leith Walk at around 11.20am on March 16.

Police in Edinburgh stopped and seized a beer bus in Leith Walk.

The vehicles are common in European cities and often see tourists take part in beer or wine tastings while pedalling around the city's famous landmarks.