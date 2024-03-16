Edinburgh police seize beer bus in Leith Walk over safety concerns and road traffic offences
Police in Edinburgh today stopped and seized a beer bike over fears for safety.
Officers in the Leith Community Policing Team pulled over the beer bike - a multi-passenger vehicle powered by the group riding it - in Leith Walk at around 11.20am on March 16.
The vehicles are common in European cities and often see tourists take part in beer or wine tastings while pedalling around the city's famous landmarks.
A Police Scotland spokesman said the vehicle was stopped following 'safety concerns and road traffic offences' and added: "We are aware of ongoing community concerns and further enquiries are ongoing."
