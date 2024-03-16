Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An elderly man who crashed his car into a block of flats in Edinburgh’s New Town will be reported to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, police have confirmed.

At around 8.25pm on Friday, March 15, a 77-year-old man crashed his vehicle into a tenement building on Cumberland Street near Stockbridge. The vehicle was later recovered and the road was cleared by 11pm.

A 77-year-old man will be reported to Procurator Fiscal after he crashed his car into a tenement building on Cumberland Street in Edinburgh on March 15

Images online show a police cordon was in place following the incident - with pictures revealing substantial damage to a section of railings and part of a wall on the street.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.25pm on Friday, March 15, police were called to the Cumberland Street area of Edinburgh, following a report of a car crashing into a building.