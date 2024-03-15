Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 65-year-old man has died in hospital after being seriously assaulted at a bus stop.

Nashir Ahmed was standing with a 48-year-old man at a stop on Ferry Road near to its junction with Great Junction Street and Coburg Street, when they were attacked by another man.

Emergency services attended and both men were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh following the attack, which happened at around 8.30pm on Sunday, March 10.

Police have described the attack as a 'despicable and senseless crime'.

The 48-year-old victim was discharged after receiving treatment for serious leg and facial injuries. But Mr Ahmed later died in hospital on Friday, 15 March, 2024. His family has been informed.

Detectives have launched a murder investigation and renewed their appeal for information.

The suspect is described as black, around 30-years of age with short, dark hair. He was wearing a red tartan scarf and a long, black jacket with a hood.

Detective Chief Inspector George Calder said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with Mr Ahmed’s family and the other victim and specialist officers are supporting them during this extremely difficult time.

“This was a completely random and unprovoked assault on Mr Ahmed and his friend and it is absolutely vital that we trace the individual responsible for this despicable and senseless crime.

“Ferry Road would have been busy around the time and we would continue to urge anyone who witnessed this attack as well as anyone with dash-cam or private CCVV footage of the area which could be of significance, to please get in touch.

“Incidents of this nature can understandably cause concern to the local community however we are following a number of positive lines of enquiry and there will continue to be additional patrols in the area to provide reassurance.