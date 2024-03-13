Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two men have been taken to hospital after they were attacked while waiting at an Edinburgh bus stop.

The victims, aged 48 and 65, were standing at a bus stop on Ferry Road near its junction with Great Junction Street and Coburg Street, when they were approached by a man who then attacked them. Police and ambulance attended and they were both taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where they are receiving treatment.

Detectives are now appealing for information following the incident, which happened at around 8.30pm on Sunday, March 10.

Two men were seriously assaulted at a bus stop on Ferry Road near its junction with Great Junction Street and Coburg Street on Sunday, March 10

The suspect is described as black, around 30 years of age, with short, dark hair. He was wearing a red tartan scarf and a long, black jacket with a hood.

Detective Inspector Steven Gray, of Gayfield Police Station, said: “This is a busy area and I would urge anyone who witnessed this attack take place, or anyone with information that may assist us to come forward as soon as possible. I would also ask anyone driving in this area around the time of this incident to check their dash-cam footage and please contact us with anything relevant."