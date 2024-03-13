Edinburgh police descend on Spruce Way as drugs raid sees person handed police warning
Multiple police vans descended on a residential street.
The vehicles were spotted outside a property in Spruce Way at around 11am on Tuesday, March 12, with an eyewitness having said a forensics team were also at the scene.
Police Scotland said a drugs search was carried out at the home and a person was handed a warning.
A spokesman said: "Around 11am on Tuesday, March 12, a drugs search warranted was executed at Spruce Way in Edinburgh. One person was given a recorded police warning.”