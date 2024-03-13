Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Multiple police vans descended on an Edinburgh road as a drugs raid was carried out at a property.

The vehicles were spotted outside a property in Spruce Way at around 11am on Tuesday, March 12, with an eyewitness having said a forensics team were also at the scene.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police carried out a drugs raid at Spruce Way on March 12

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police Scotland said a drugs search was carried out at the home and a person was handed a warning.