Edinburgh police descend on Spruce Way as drugs raid sees person handed police warning

Multiple police vans descended on a residential street.
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 13th Mar 2024, 11:30 GMT
Multiple police vans descended on an Edinburgh road as a drugs raid was carried out at a property.

The vehicles were spotted outside a property in Spruce Way at around 11am on Tuesday, March 12, with an eyewitness having said a forensics team were also at the scene.

Police Scotland said a drugs search was carried out at the home and a person was handed a warning.

A spokesman said: "Around 11am on Tuesday, March 12, a drugs search warranted was executed at Spruce Way in Edinburgh. One person was given a recorded police warning.”

