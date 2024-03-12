Edinburgh traffic: Severe delays after crash on M8 near Livingston as police advise drivers to avoid the area
and live on Freeview channel 276
Drivers on the M8 near Livingston are facing ‘severe delays’ following a road traffic accident. The incident was reported shortly after 10.10pm and police have advised drivers to avoid the area at this time.
Traffic Scotland said: “The M8 westbound is closed at Junction 3 due to a road traffic incident. Road users are advised to use an alternative route and expect longer than normal journey times.”
The AA are reporting delays of around 20 minutes and the average speed in 5mph in the area. The AA said: “All lanes stopped and stationary traffic due to crash on M8 Westbound from J3 A899 Livingston Road (Livingston) to J3A A779 (Bathgate).
Writing on X, Police Scotland said: “The M8 is closed in both directions between Junction 3 and Junction 3a. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.