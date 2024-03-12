Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers on the M8 near Livingston are facing ‘severe delays’ following a road traffic accident. The incident was reported shortly after 10.10pm and police have advised drivers to avoid the area at this time.

Traffic Scotland said: “The M8 westbound is closed at Junction 3 due to a road traffic incident. Road users are advised to use an alternative route and expect longer than normal journey times.”

The M8 is closed in both directions at Junction 3 following a road traffic accident

The AA are reporting delays of around 20 minutes and the average speed in 5mph in the area. The AA said: “All lanes stopped and stationary traffic due to crash on M8 Westbound from J3 A899 Livingston Road (Livingston) to J3A A779 (Bathgate).