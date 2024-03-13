Edinburgh crime: Three men arrested and charged following ‘disturbance’ on residential street in Leith
Three men have been arrested and charged following a disturbance in Leith.
The incident took place on Parliament Street in Edinburgh at around 2.30pm on Tuesday, March 12. The nature of the incident is unclear but images shared online show police at the scene and three men in handcuffs. It is understood that one of the men arrested had minor injuries.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "At around 2.25pm on Tuesday, 12 March, 2024, officers were called to the report of a disturbance on Parliament Street, Edinburgh. Officers attended and three men, aged 21, 23 and 50, were arrested and charged in connection with the incident.”
They added: "A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”