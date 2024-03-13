Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three men have been arrested and charged following a disturbance in Leith.

The incident took place on Parliament Street in Edinburgh at around 2.30pm on Tuesday, March 12. The nature of the incident is unclear but images shared online show police at the scene and three men in handcuffs. It is understood that one of the men arrested had minor injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three men were arrested in connection with a disturbance on Parliament Street in Leith

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "At around 2.25pm on Tuesday, 12 March, 2024, officers were called to the report of a disturbance on Parliament Street, Edinburgh. Officers attended and three men, aged 21, 23 and 50, were arrested and charged in connection with the incident.”