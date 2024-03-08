A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault at a block of flats in Leith.

It is understood an Edinburgh woman was slashed across the face with a knife outside a property at Cables Wynd House in late February. A 38-year-old man appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, March 7 in connection with the serious assault. The man made no plea and was remanded in custody. He will appear in court within eight days.