Edinburgh hit and run sees boy, 12, taken to hospital as police hunt for driver
A 12-year-old boy was rushed to hospital after being struck by a car on a busy Edinburgh road.
Police are appealing for information after the hit and run, which happened around 4pm on Tuesday on Gilmerton Road, between Walter Scott Avenue and Redgauntlet Terrace. A small silver or grey coloured car struck the youngster and stopped initially but then made off.
The boy was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. Police constable Claire Mitchell said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to trace the car involved in this incident and we are asking anyone with information to come forward. The area was busy at the time with both traffic and pedestrians so anyone with information is asked to call us.”
“In particular, if you have dash-cam or private CCTV footage that could assist officers with their enquiries then please get in touch." Anyone who can assist should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2252 of Tuesday, February 27.