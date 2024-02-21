Edinburgh crime: Man, 36, rushed to hospital in critical condition after ‘serious assault’ on Hunter Square
A man is in a critical condition after a ‘serious assault’ in Edinburgh city centre, police have said.
The incident happened around 3.40pm on Tuesday, 20 February, 2024, at Hunter Square, near the Royal Mile.
The 36-year-old man was rushed to hospital for treatment, where he remains in a critical condition.
A 46-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident and police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Detective Inspector Steven Gray said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have information which could help to get in touch.“I would ask that anyone who witnessed the incident or was in the area around that time to contact us.”Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 2335 of 20 February, 2024.