Man, 44, rushed to Edinburgh hospital after being hit by van as police arrest driver
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man has been rushed to hospital after being hit by a van in Edinburgh.
The collision took place shortly before 4pm on Monday (February 19) on Lanark Road, near the Water of Leith Visitor Centre.
Emergency services rushed to the scene and a 41-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.
The van driver, a 55-year-old man, has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.
Police said enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the collision and that a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2373 of Monday, February 19.