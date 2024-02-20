News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Man, 44, rushed to Edinburgh hospital after being hit by van as police arrest driver

Police arrested the driver of the van in connection with the incident
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 20th Feb 2024, 08:29 GMT
Updated 20th Feb 2024, 09:06 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man has been rushed to hospital after being hit by a van in Edinburgh.

The collision took place shortly before 4pm on Monday (February 19) on Lanark Road, near the Water of Leith Visitor Centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Emergency services rushed to the scene and a 41-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.

Most Popular
A man has been rushed to hospital after being hit by a van in Edinburgh.A man has been rushed to hospital after being hit by a van in Edinburgh.
A man has been rushed to hospital after being hit by a van in Edinburgh.

The van driver, a 55-year-old man, has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Police said enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the collision and that a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2373 of Monday, February 19.