A kind samaritan came to the aid of the 74-year-old man hit by a bus in Oxgangs on Friday night.

The kind-hearted Edinburgh passer-by provided first aid for the man who was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by the number 27 bus at Oxgangs Road North, near the junction with Oxgangs Avenue, at around 8.50pm on Friday, February 16. The pensioner’s condition is unknown at this time.

The good samaritan, who asked not to be named, said: “We drove past the incident at 8.46pm, we saw what was happening and turned back around.

The 74-year-old man was struck by the number 27 bus in Oxgangs on Friday night.

"We were able to provide first aid help and put a foil blanket over the man. Making sure he was still awake and checking for breaks until the first responders came. We also called 999 giving updates on the situation.”

Nobody else was injured in the incident, and the road was closed until around 3.25am on Saturday, February 17 to allow for an investigation at the scene.

Road policing officers are appealing for information. Sergeant Grant Hastie, of the Road Policing Unit in Edinburgh, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have information to get in touch.

